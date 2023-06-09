Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GEF. Bank of America increased their price objective on Greif from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Trading Up 9.1 %

NYSE:GEF opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,600 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,437 shares of company stock valued at $516,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Greif by 90.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Greif by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Greif by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.