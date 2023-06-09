Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $87.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $887,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

