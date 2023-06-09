Wedbush Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $37.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Thursday. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $35.67 on Friday. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $42.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 176,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brinker International by 74.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

