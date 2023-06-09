Piper Sandler Downgrades First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) to Neutral

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FNWB opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.69. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana D. Behar acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,991 shares in the company, valued at $566,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana D. Behar purchased 20,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman J. Jr. Tonina acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,283.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $258,017 over the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

