Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $501.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 533.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

