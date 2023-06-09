Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.12% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $501.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.06.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
