CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $74.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.
CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Further Reading
