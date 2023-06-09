Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.85.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $222.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average of $183.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 353.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $230.18.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,353,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,769 shares of company stock worth $62,950,217. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

