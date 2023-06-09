Piper Sandler Downgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Underweight

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $109.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,590,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,646 shares of company stock worth $4,351,891. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Qualys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

