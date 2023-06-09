Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greenlane stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($10.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 96.63% and a negative return on equity of 95.25%. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 76.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

