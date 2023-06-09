Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Greenlane stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $83.86.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($10.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 96.63% and a negative return on equity of 95.25%. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
