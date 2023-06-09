Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.32.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,416,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,809 shares of company stock valued at $49,326,909. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

