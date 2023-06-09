Citigroup Cuts Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target to $14.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.77. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

