Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,289 shares of company stock worth $3,704,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

