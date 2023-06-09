Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $972,000 Position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 85,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RGT stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

