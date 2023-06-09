Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFI. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 376,782 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2,010.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 233,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 222,529 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,440,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

