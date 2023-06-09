Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after buying an additional 55,502 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Up 0.1 %

CMI stock opened at $227.06 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

