Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.