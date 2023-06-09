Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $483.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $486.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.