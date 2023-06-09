Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Dollar Tree by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 688.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 423,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.4 %

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

