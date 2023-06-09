Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $225.01 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.03.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.39.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

