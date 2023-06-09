Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

