Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

