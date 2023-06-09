Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21,190.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $283.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.41.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

