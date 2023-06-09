Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

