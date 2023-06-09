Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 32,038 iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $290.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.