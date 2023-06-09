JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Stake Reduced by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.