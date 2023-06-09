Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,932 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 5.13% of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,456 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 64,369 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:CYA opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

About Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF

The Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in US fixed income and income generating ETFs, while investing in derivatives to hedge tail risk. CYA was launched on Sep 13, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

