Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,182.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

