Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,830,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,850 shares of company stock worth $59,130,163 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

