Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 155.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,670,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,025,000. CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 82,723 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

LCTU opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

