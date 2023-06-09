Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,400.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,882,000 after buying an additional 1,895,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2,046.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 381,361 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 300,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after buying an additional 92,363 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 63,459 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance

EWD stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

