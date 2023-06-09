Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,812,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,279,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,245 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

