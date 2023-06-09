Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $720.05 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $747.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $668.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $284.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

