Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $76.51 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,036,556 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

