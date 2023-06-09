Wedbush Trims GameStop (NYSE:GME) Target Price to $6.20

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $6.50 to $6.20 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

GME opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 301.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in GameStop by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 193,298 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

