TRON Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.59 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.59 billion and approximately $153.63 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002872 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002960 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001351 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,136,302,770 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

