M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $150.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

NYSE MTB opened at $128.64 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.86.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 182,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 22.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 28.6% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

