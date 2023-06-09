Tezos Market Cap Hits $787.06 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $787.06 million and approximately $12.19 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002872 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002960 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001351 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 962,052,442 coins and its circulating supply is 940,856,435 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

