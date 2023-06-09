Verge (XVG) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. Verge has a market capitalization of $29.11 million and $450,311.30 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,640.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00331744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00536799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00063950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.05 or 0.00416761 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,752,732 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,752,738 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

