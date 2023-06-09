Piper Sandler Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $600.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.83.
ServiceNow Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:NOW opened at $535.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $563.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
