Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Citigroup

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.98.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $107.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $108.37.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

