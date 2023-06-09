Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PINE. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.
Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,559.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 66,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
