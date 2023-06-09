Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PINE. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,436.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 91,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,873 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,559.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 66,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.