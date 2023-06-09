Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Benchmark

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of PL stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Planet Labs PBC’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,040. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $23,671,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,535 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

