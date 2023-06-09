REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Raised to $12.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on REVG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on REV Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $762.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.58 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.47 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 32,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 69,353 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in REV Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.