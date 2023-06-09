Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,061,146.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $165,834.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135 in the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.