Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.62.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,279,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.