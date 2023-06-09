Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $157.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $131.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.73. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.87, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.