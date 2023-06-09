Target (NYSE:TGT) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $177.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.79 and a 200-day moving average of $158.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

