Robert W. Baird Cuts Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target to $110.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.92. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,885,000 after buying an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207,532 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,337,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,034,000 after buying an additional 419,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.