Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Oppenheimer

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 155.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLN. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $2.35 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $232.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.13.

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 346,921.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,776,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 1,776,240 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $2,627,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 761,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 634,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 616,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

