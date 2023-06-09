Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Oppenheimer

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 155.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VLN. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Valens Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Valens Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $2.35 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $232.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 346,921.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,776,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 1,776,240 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $2,627,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 761,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 634,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 616,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- Even at $2,000+ Per Share, These 3 Stocks Are Deals
- 3 Mid Caps You Haven’t Heard Of But Need To Know About
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.