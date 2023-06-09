Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

NYSE VRT opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $20.67.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

